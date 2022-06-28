Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $550,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 358,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Snowflake by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 51.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.00. 282,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386,763. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.20. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.27.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.