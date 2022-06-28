Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 190 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $118.06. The company had a trading volume of 52,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.66. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.