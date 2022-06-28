JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $284.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.95.

FDX opened at $240.47 on Friday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

