JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 3.9% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30.

