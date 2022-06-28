Jupiter Reaches Market Cap of $8.61 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and $1.51 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,519.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,578.56 or 0.17517897 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00182536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00071335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015845 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

