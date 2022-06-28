Kalata Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Kalata has a market capitalization of $57,300.46 and $984.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,864.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.85 or 0.19656578 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00185536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00072307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

