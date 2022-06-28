Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) vs. Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Critical Analysis

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) and Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Kaman has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terran Orbital has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kaman and Terran Orbital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman 5.71% 6.37% 4.16% Terran Orbital N/A -179.05% 12.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaman and Terran Orbital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman $708.99 million 1.26 $43.68 million $1.42 22.52 Terran Orbital N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A

Kaman has higher revenue and earnings than Terran Orbital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Kaman shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Kaman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kaman and Terran Orbital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman 0 0 2 0 3.00 Terran Orbital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kaman presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.71%. Terran Orbital has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 193.24%. Given Terran Orbital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Terran Orbital is more favorable than Kaman.

Summary

Kaman beats Terran Orbital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts. The Precision Products segment provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; undertakes subcontract helicopter works; restores, modifies, and supports its SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports heavy lift K-MAX manned helicopter, the K-MAX TITAN unmanned aerial system, and the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system. The Structures segment offers metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts; and medical imaging solutions. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. Kaman Corporation was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

Terran Orbital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses. The Earth Observation Solutions segment develops, builds, launches, and operates a constellation of earth observation satellites that has synthetic aperture radar and electro-optical capabilities to provide earth observation data and mission solutions. It also focuses to provide secondary payload solutions and onboard data processing capabilities on its satellite constellation, including sensors, optical links, or other mission solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

