Katie Bickerstaffe Purchases 102 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($182.70).

Shares of MKS traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 144.45 ($1.77). 4,393,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 127 ($1.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.23).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.64) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 198 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 165 ($2.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 204 ($2.50).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

