Kebab Token Price Down 0% Over Last Week (KEBAB)

Kebab Token (KEBAB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Kebab Token has a market cap of $10,797.05 and approximately $32.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kebab Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kebab Token has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,790.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.26 or 0.19344173 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00180408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00073923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015991 BTC.

About Kebab Token

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

