Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS KPELY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 1,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,750. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

