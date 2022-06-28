Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) PT Raised to $20.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Jonestrading from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jonestrading’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KZR. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 787,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a current ratio of 35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,204,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 392.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,752,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 67.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 902,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,918,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

