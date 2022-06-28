Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $10.39. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 577,892 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a current ratio of 35.25.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.