Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after buying an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after buying an additional 169,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507 over the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 221,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,499,648. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

