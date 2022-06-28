Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 1,106,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 24,000,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,970 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,646,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 193,041 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 50.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

