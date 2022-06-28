KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock traded up $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $342.11. 5,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.33. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.