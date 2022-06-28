Klaytn Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $711.45 million and approximately $31.31 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,323.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.89 or 0.16272873 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00176861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00074591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014690 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,912,206,040 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.