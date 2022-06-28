Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Up 5.2%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 47,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,067,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.00 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 178.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,351,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,033 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $6,325,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 68.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 989,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 400,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $814,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

