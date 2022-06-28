Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $694,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

VBR traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $153.87. 17,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,055. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

