Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the quarter. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAD stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,028 shares. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $40.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.

