Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.51. 12,769,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

