Lathrop Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.31% of Triumph Group worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,349. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $862.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.75. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.