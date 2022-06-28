Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $10.64 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

SONY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.72. 9,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.64. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.94 and a one year high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

