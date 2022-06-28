Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $19.51 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises approximately 4.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $19,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.76. 3,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,432. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

