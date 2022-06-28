Lathrop Investment Management Corp Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. 410,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,859,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

