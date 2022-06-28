Lathrop Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,512 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 2.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 404,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,088,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

