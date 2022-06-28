Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 14636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$19.99 million and a PE ratio of -3.78.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

In other Legend Power Systems news, Director David Dean Guebert bought 100,000 shares of Legend Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 831,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,311.75.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.