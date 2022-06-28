LifeWorks Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:LWRK)

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

LifeWorks stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.79. The company had a trading volume of 233,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,389. LifeWorks has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of LifeWorks to a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

