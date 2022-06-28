LikeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,536.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $2,536.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,119,486,260 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

