Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 50 on August 5th

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 999.70 ($12.26). 195,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 903 ($11.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,560.05 ($31.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £649.16 million and a P/E ratio of 12.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,401.28.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

In other news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,295 ($15.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,994.80 ($24,530.49). Also, insider John Stephen Ions bought 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,162 ($14.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,438.16 ($6,671.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,850 ($22.70) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

About Liontrust Asset Management (Get Rating)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.