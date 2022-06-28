LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE LIQT opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84. LiqTech International has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $7.78.

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

