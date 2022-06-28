Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Benchmark started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at $310,563,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 858,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,622,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYV opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.55. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

