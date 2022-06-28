Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) vs. Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Critical Review

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Bay Banks of Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $521.41 million 2.97 $166.99 million $3.59 9.86 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Live Oak Bancshares and Bay Banks of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.02%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 30.72% 23.36% 1.95% Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Bay Banks of Virginia (Get Rating)

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

