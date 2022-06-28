Loki Reaches One Day Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,750.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.98 or 0.05701072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028056 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00263920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00077861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00572041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00528105 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.