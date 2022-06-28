London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a growth of 9,368.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($105.51) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,716.67.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. 397,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.1831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

