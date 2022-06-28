Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DragonEX and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,465.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.16 or 0.17000167 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00180355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00070499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015471 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

