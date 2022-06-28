Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,300 shares, a growth of 768.3% from the May 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LTSRF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 76,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Lotus Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

