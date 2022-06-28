Lua Swap Market Capitalization Achieves $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

