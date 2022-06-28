Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.34.

TSE LUN traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,357. The firm has a market cap of C$6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.25. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.06 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.1476134 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,088,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96,272,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,048,217,135.82. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,730,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,152.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

