Lympo (LYM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.99 Million

Lympo (LYM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $133,899.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

