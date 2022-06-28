ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.80.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $78.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $123.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

