Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Short Interest Update

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 1,366,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,006,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MWWC traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 28,561,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,642,896. Marketing Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, painting, and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket; and industrial components for the commercial machinery industries primarily in North America. The company's primary automotive accessory products services include the refinishing of blow-molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body-side moldings, and interior components.

