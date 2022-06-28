Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Short Interest Update

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 1,366,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,006,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MWWC traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 28,561,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,642,896. Marketing Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About Marketing Worldwide
