Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MAR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.44.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.69. 2,229,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day moving average is $165.75. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Marriott International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

