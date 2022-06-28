Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.60.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

MASI stock opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $146,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Masimo by 1,864.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,982,000 after acquiring an additional 508,537 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 5,103.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 293,786 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Masimo by 32.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 277,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

