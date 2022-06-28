Mason & Associates Inc Has $252,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Twilio by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 66,465 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Twilio by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,029,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,337. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,388 shares of company stock worth $1,581,026 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

