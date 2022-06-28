Mason & Associates Inc Has $7.99 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.31. 65,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,901,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

