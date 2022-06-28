Mason & Associates Inc Invests $349,000 in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.05. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

