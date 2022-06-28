Mason & Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $217.55. 117,374 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.95.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.