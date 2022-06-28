Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Hixon Zuercher LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.5% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.30. 21,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

