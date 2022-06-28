Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.89. The stock had a trading volume of 39,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,501. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $315.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.86.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

