Matrix AI Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38,308.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $38,308.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00027775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00268877 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002526 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005969 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001003 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.